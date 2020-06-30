All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1302 Medford Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1302 Medford Avenue
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:45 PM

1302 Medford Avenue

1302 Medford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1302 Medford Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1160554

A coveted rental home near Westside! Your next home includes:

Nice two bedroom home on the near west side area! Great mix of original hardwood flooring and carpet in the bedroom areas. Satisfying home that won't break the budget!

This home is secured with a live security alarm, please ONLY access the home through the front door. *DO NOT OPEN ANY OF THE WINDOWS, SIDE DOORS OR BACK DOORS*

*Housing Voucher Accepted*

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Wood-style flooring,Dogs ok,Cats ok,*Housing Choice Vouchers Accepted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Medford Avenue have any available units?
1302 Medford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1302 Medford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Medford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Medford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 Medford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1302 Medford Avenue offer parking?
No, 1302 Medford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1302 Medford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Medford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Medford Avenue have a pool?
No, 1302 Medford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Medford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1302 Medford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Medford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 Medford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 Medford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1302 Medford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College