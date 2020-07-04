Rent Calculator
Last updated February 7 2020
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1273 Eugene St
1273 Eugene Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1273 Eugene Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom, 1 bath dream home! Full renovated, with dishwasher, stove, washer and dryer, and fridge. Within walking distance to White River. Schedule a showing with us at 317-794-2064!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1273 Eugene St have any available units?
1273 Eugene St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1273 Eugene St have?
Some of 1273 Eugene St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 1273 Eugene St currently offering any rent specials?
1273 Eugene St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1273 Eugene St pet-friendly?
No, 1273 Eugene St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1273 Eugene St offer parking?
No, 1273 Eugene St does not offer parking.
Does 1273 Eugene St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1273 Eugene St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1273 Eugene St have a pool?
No, 1273 Eugene St does not have a pool.
Does 1273 Eugene St have accessible units?
No, 1273 Eugene St does not have accessible units.
Does 1273 Eugene St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1273 Eugene St has units with dishwashers.
