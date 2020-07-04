1273 Eugene St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

2 Bedroom, 1 bath dream home! Full renovated, with dishwasher, stove, washer and dryer, and fridge. Within walking distance to White River. Schedule a showing with us at 317-794-2064!