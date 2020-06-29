All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

1271 Farley Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
courtyard
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bacf8390f0 ---- $625 plus $625 security deposit if well qualified. See approval criteria at qualify.317rentals.com. No Section 8. No Washer & Dryer or Hookups In Unit. CALL/TEXT 317.344.8585 Very nice, clean 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath duplex apartment. Owner pays water, sewer, trash charges. CALL/TEXT 317.344.8585 Helpful Shortcuts qualify.317rentals.com showing.317rentals.com apply.317rentals.com No Pets Allowed Oven Range Trash Pick Up Included Unfurnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1271 Farley Dr have any available units?
1271 Farley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1271 Farley Dr have?
Some of 1271 Farley Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, courtyard, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1271 Farley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1271 Farley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1271 Farley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1271 Farley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1271 Farley Dr offer parking?
No, 1271 Farley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1271 Farley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1271 Farley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1271 Farley Dr have a pool?
No, 1271 Farley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1271 Farley Dr have accessible units?
No, 1271 Farley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1271 Farley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1271 Farley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

