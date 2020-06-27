All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 126 National Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
126 National Avenue
Last updated July 28 2019 at 4:56 PM

126 National Avenue

126 National Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

126 National Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227
North Perry

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 7/31/2019 and receive $500 off August 2019 rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 National Avenue have any available units?
126 National Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 126 National Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
126 National Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 National Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 National Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 126 National Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 126 National Avenue offers parking.
Does 126 National Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 National Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 National Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 126 National Avenue has a pool.
Does 126 National Avenue have accessible units?
No, 126 National Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 126 National Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 National Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 National Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 National Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Canal Overlook Luxury Apartments
430 Indiana Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College