126 N Harbison Ave
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:35 AM

126 N Harbison Ave

126 North Harbison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

126 North Harbison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WARREN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Living Room

Other Features include: Washer/Dryer hook up, eat in kitchen, 2 car garage, shed, wood burning stove, Den, Loftunfinished basement

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishawasher

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

SECTION 8 - NO

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 N Harbison Ave have any available units?
126 N Harbison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 N Harbison Ave have?
Some of 126 N Harbison Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 N Harbison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
126 N Harbison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 N Harbison Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 N Harbison Ave is pet friendly.
Does 126 N Harbison Ave offer parking?
Yes, 126 N Harbison Ave offers parking.
Does 126 N Harbison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 N Harbison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 N Harbison Ave have a pool?
No, 126 N Harbison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 126 N Harbison Ave have accessible units?
No, 126 N Harbison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 126 N Harbison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 N Harbison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
