126 N Harbison Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WARREN TOWNSHIP:



Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom



Living Room



Other Features include: Washer/Dryer hook up, eat in kitchen, 2 car garage, shed, wood burning stove, Den, Loftunfinished basement



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishawasher



CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required



PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY



UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



SECTION 8 - NO



