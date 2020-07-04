Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1256 W 23rd Street - 11
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:32 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1256 W 23rd Street - 11
1256 West 23rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1256 West 23rd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1256 W 23rd Street - 11 have any available units?
1256 W 23rd Street - 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1256 W 23rd Street - 11 currently offering any rent specials?
1256 W 23rd Street - 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1256 W 23rd Street - 11 pet-friendly?
No, 1256 W 23rd Street - 11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1256 W 23rd Street - 11 offer parking?
Yes, 1256 W 23rd Street - 11 offers parking.
Does 1256 W 23rd Street - 11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1256 W 23rd Street - 11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1256 W 23rd Street - 11 have a pool?
No, 1256 W 23rd Street - 11 does not have a pool.
Does 1256 W 23rd Street - 11 have accessible units?
No, 1256 W 23rd Street - 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 1256 W 23rd Street - 11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1256 W 23rd Street - 11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1256 W 23rd Street - 11 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1256 W 23rd Street - 11 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
