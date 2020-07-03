Rent Calculator
Indianapolis, IN
1255 Hiatt St
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1255 Hiatt St
1255 Hiatt Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1255 Hiatt Street, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EAST//CENTER TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE
Nice home with a living and dinning area, newly refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint! A must see home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1255 Hiatt St have any available units?
1255 Hiatt St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1255 Hiatt St currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Hiatt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Hiatt St pet-friendly?
No, 1255 Hiatt St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1255 Hiatt St offer parking?
Yes, 1255 Hiatt St offers parking.
Does 1255 Hiatt St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 Hiatt St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Hiatt St have a pool?
No, 1255 Hiatt St does not have a pool.
Does 1255 Hiatt St have accessible units?
No, 1255 Hiatt St does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Hiatt St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 Hiatt St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 Hiatt St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1255 Hiatt St does not have units with air conditioning.
