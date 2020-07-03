All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1255 Hiatt St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1255 Hiatt St
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:52 AM

1255 Hiatt St

1255 Hiatt Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1255 Hiatt Street, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EAST//CENTER TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE
Nice home with a living and dinning area, newly refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint! A must see home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 Hiatt St have any available units?
1255 Hiatt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1255 Hiatt St currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Hiatt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Hiatt St pet-friendly?
No, 1255 Hiatt St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1255 Hiatt St offer parking?
Yes, 1255 Hiatt St offers parking.
Does 1255 Hiatt St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 Hiatt St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Hiatt St have a pool?
No, 1255 Hiatt St does not have a pool.
Does 1255 Hiatt St have accessible units?
No, 1255 Hiatt St does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Hiatt St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 Hiatt St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 Hiatt St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1255 Hiatt St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College