1248 Munsee Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1248 Munsee Circle

1248 Munsee Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1248 Munsee Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Delaware Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 3,500 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1248 Munsee Circle have any available units?
1248 Munsee Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1248 Munsee Circle have?
Some of 1248 Munsee Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1248 Munsee Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1248 Munsee Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1248 Munsee Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1248 Munsee Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1248 Munsee Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1248 Munsee Circle offers parking.
Does 1248 Munsee Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1248 Munsee Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1248 Munsee Circle have a pool?
No, 1248 Munsee Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1248 Munsee Circle have accessible units?
No, 1248 Munsee Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1248 Munsee Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1248 Munsee Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

