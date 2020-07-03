All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1239 N Rural St

1239 North Rural Street · No Longer Available
Location

1239 North Rural Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/817e612002 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property you are interested in and click on Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to skip the line and receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com and get a pre-approval. Click on any property and fill out an application. A pre-approval will allow you to put $ down and take a home off the market at the time of your showing.

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 N Rural St have any available units?
1239 N Rural St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1239 N Rural St currently offering any rent specials?
1239 N Rural St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 N Rural St pet-friendly?
No, 1239 N Rural St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1239 N Rural St offer parking?
No, 1239 N Rural St does not offer parking.
Does 1239 N Rural St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1239 N Rural St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 N Rural St have a pool?
No, 1239 N Rural St does not have a pool.
Does 1239 N Rural St have accessible units?
No, 1239 N Rural St does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 N Rural St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1239 N Rural St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1239 N Rural St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1239 N Rural St does not have units with air conditioning.

