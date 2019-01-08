Rent Calculator
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:54 PM
1 of 1
1238 W. 26th St.
1238 West 26th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1238 West 26th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bath single family home.
317-702-0014 lorin.rrrehabs90@yahoo.com
NO evictions in the last 3 years, no severe felonies, 3x rent amount in income. $50 app fee per adult. No credit checks!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1238 W. 26th St. have any available units?
1238 W. 26th St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1238 W. 26th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1238 W. 26th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 W. 26th St. pet-friendly?
No, 1238 W. 26th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1238 W. 26th St. offer parking?
No, 1238 W. 26th St. does not offer parking.
Does 1238 W. 26th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1238 W. 26th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 W. 26th St. have a pool?
No, 1238 W. 26th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1238 W. 26th St. have accessible units?
No, 1238 W. 26th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 W. 26th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1238 W. 26th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1238 W. 26th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1238 W. 26th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
