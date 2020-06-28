Sign Up
Indianapolis, IN
1237 WALDEMERE Avenue
Last updated March 7 2020
1237 WALDEMERE Avenue
1237 Waldemere Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1237 Waldemere Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Stout Field
Amenities
patio / balcony
oven
refrigerator
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come see this 3 bed 1 bath home on the west side!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1237 WALDEMERE Avenue have any available units?
1237 WALDEMERE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1237 WALDEMERE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1237 WALDEMERE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 WALDEMERE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1237 WALDEMERE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1237 WALDEMERE Avenue offer parking?
No, 1237 WALDEMERE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1237 WALDEMERE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1237 WALDEMERE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 WALDEMERE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1237 WALDEMERE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1237 WALDEMERE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1237 WALDEMERE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 WALDEMERE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1237 WALDEMERE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1237 WALDEMERE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1237 WALDEMERE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
