1236 North Ridgeview Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Eastside
EAST//WARREN TOWNSHIP 3 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHROOMS Great home with easy maintenance hard flooring throughout. Great gallery kitchen with plenty of room for a dinning area and so much more! Call today to schedule a showing.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 1236 North Ridgeview Drive have any available units?
1236 North Ridgeview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.