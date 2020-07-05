All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:18 PM

1236 North Ridgeview Drive

1236 North Ridgeview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1236 North Ridgeview Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
EAST//WARREN TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHROOMS
Great home with easy maintenance hard flooring throughout. Great gallery kitchen with plenty of room for a dinning area and so much more! Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1236 North Ridgeview Drive have any available units?
1236 North Ridgeview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1236 North Ridgeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1236 North Ridgeview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 North Ridgeview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1236 North Ridgeview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1236 North Ridgeview Drive offer parking?
No, 1236 North Ridgeview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1236 North Ridgeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1236 North Ridgeview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 North Ridgeview Drive have a pool?
No, 1236 North Ridgeview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1236 North Ridgeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1236 North Ridgeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 North Ridgeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1236 North Ridgeview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1236 North Ridgeview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1236 North Ridgeview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

