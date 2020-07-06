Rent Calculator
1234 W 35th St
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:38 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1234 W 35th St
1234 West 35th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1234 West 35th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
garbage disposal
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1234 W 35th St have any available units?
1234 W 35th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1234 W 35th St currently offering any rent specials?
1234 W 35th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 W 35th St pet-friendly?
No, 1234 W 35th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1234 W 35th St offer parking?
No, 1234 W 35th St does not offer parking.
Does 1234 W 35th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 W 35th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 W 35th St have a pool?
No, 1234 W 35th St does not have a pool.
Does 1234 W 35th St have accessible units?
No, 1234 W 35th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 W 35th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 W 35th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1234 W 35th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1234 W 35th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
