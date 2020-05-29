1234 North Grant Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201 Near Eastside
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BELOW MARKET RENT! - Available for twelve month renewable lease, with option to purchase. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
