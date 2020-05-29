All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1234 North Grant Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1234 North Grant Avenue
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

1234 North Grant Avenue

1234 North Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1234 North Grant Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BELOW MARKET RENT! - Available for twelve month renewable lease, with option to purchase. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one.

(RLNE4981401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 North Grant Avenue have any available units?
1234 North Grant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1234 North Grant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1234 North Grant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 North Grant Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1234 North Grant Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1234 North Grant Avenue offer parking?
No, 1234 North Grant Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1234 North Grant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 North Grant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 North Grant Avenue have a pool?
No, 1234 North Grant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1234 North Grant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1234 North Grant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 North Grant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 North Grant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1234 North Grant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1234 North Grant Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College