Indianapolis, IN
1234 N GRANT AVE
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:51 AM
1234 N Grant Ave
No Longer Available
1234 N Grant Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
BELOW MARKET RENT! Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 1234 N GRANT AVE have any available units?
1234 N GRANT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1234 N GRANT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1234 N GRANT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 N GRANT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1234 N GRANT AVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1234 N GRANT AVE offer parking?
No, 1234 N GRANT AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1234 N GRANT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 N GRANT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 N GRANT AVE have a pool?
No, 1234 N GRANT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1234 N GRANT AVE have accessible units?
No, 1234 N GRANT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 N GRANT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 N GRANT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1234 N GRANT AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1234 N GRANT AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
