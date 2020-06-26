All apartments in Indianapolis
1234 N GRANT AVE

1234 N Grant Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1234 N Grant Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
BELOW MARKET RENT! Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 N GRANT AVE have any available units?
1234 N GRANT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1234 N GRANT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1234 N GRANT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 N GRANT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1234 N GRANT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1234 N GRANT AVE offer parking?
No, 1234 N GRANT AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1234 N GRANT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 N GRANT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 N GRANT AVE have a pool?
No, 1234 N GRANT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1234 N GRANT AVE have accessible units?
No, 1234 N GRANT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 N GRANT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 N GRANT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1234 N GRANT AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1234 N GRANT AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
