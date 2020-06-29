Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like
1226 N. Lasalle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1226 N. Lasalle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
1226 N. Lasalle
1226 North Lasalle Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1226 North Lasalle Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4601162)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Similar Listings
Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1226 N. Lasalle have any available units?
1226 N. Lasalle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1226 N. Lasalle currently offering any rent specials?
1226 N. Lasalle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 N. Lasalle pet-friendly?
No, 1226 N. Lasalle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1226 N. Lasalle offer parking?
No, 1226 N. Lasalle does not offer parking.
Does 1226 N. Lasalle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 N. Lasalle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 N. Lasalle have a pool?
No, 1226 N. Lasalle does not have a pool.
Does 1226 N. Lasalle have accessible units?
No, 1226 N. Lasalle does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 N. Lasalle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1226 N. Lasalle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 N. Lasalle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1226 N. Lasalle does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College