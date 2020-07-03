Rent Calculator
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1226 N Chester St..
1226 N Chester St.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:40 AM
1 of 1
1226 N Chester St.
1226 North Chester Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1226 North Chester Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bath single family home with basement. Beautiful!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1226 N Chester St. have any available units?
1226 N Chester St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1226 N Chester St. currently offering any rent specials?
1226 N Chester St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 N Chester St. pet-friendly?
No, 1226 N Chester St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1226 N Chester St. offer parking?
No, 1226 N Chester St. does not offer parking.
Does 1226 N Chester St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 N Chester St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 N Chester St. have a pool?
No, 1226 N Chester St. does not have a pool.
Does 1226 N Chester St. have accessible units?
No, 1226 N Chester St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 N Chester St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1226 N Chester St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 N Chester St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1226 N Chester St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
