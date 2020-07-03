All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1226 N Chester St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1226 N Chester St.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:40 AM

1226 N Chester St.

1226 North Chester Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1226 North Chester Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bath single family home with basement. Beautiful!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 N Chester St. have any available units?
1226 N Chester St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1226 N Chester St. currently offering any rent specials?
1226 N Chester St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 N Chester St. pet-friendly?
No, 1226 N Chester St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1226 N Chester St. offer parking?
No, 1226 N Chester St. does not offer parking.
Does 1226 N Chester St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 N Chester St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 N Chester St. have a pool?
No, 1226 N Chester St. does not have a pool.
Does 1226 N Chester St. have accessible units?
No, 1226 N Chester St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 N Chester St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1226 N Chester St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 N Chester St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1226 N Chester St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College