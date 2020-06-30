All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

1222 Edgemont Ave

1222 Edgemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1222 Edgemont Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled 3 BR home with full finished basement! Living room/dining combo. Newer roof. Freshly painted interior. New flooring. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 Edgemont Ave have any available units?
1222 Edgemont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1222 Edgemont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1222 Edgemont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 Edgemont Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1222 Edgemont Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1222 Edgemont Ave offer parking?
No, 1222 Edgemont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1222 Edgemont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1222 Edgemont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 Edgemont Ave have a pool?
No, 1222 Edgemont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1222 Edgemont Ave have accessible units?
No, 1222 Edgemont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 Edgemont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 Edgemont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1222 Edgemont Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1222 Edgemont Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

