Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1221 N. Holmes Avenue
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1221 N. Holmes Avenue
1221 North Holmes Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1221 North Holmes Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute Home - Newly rehabbed home on Indy's West side. This home has so much character and will be perfect for you and your family.
(RLNE4583735)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1221 N. Holmes Avenue have any available units?
1221 N. Holmes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1221 N. Holmes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1221 N. Holmes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 N. Holmes Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1221 N. Holmes Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1221 N. Holmes Avenue offer parking?
No, 1221 N. Holmes Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1221 N. Holmes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 N. Holmes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 N. Holmes Avenue have a pool?
No, 1221 N. Holmes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1221 N. Holmes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1221 N. Holmes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 N. Holmes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 N. Holmes Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 N. Holmes Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 N. Holmes Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
