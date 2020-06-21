All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

1221 N. Holmes Avenue

1221 North Holmes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1221 North Holmes Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute Home - Newly rehabbed home on Indy's West side. This home has so much character and will be perfect for you and your family.

(RLNE4583735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 N. Holmes Avenue have any available units?
1221 N. Holmes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1221 N. Holmes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1221 N. Holmes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 N. Holmes Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1221 N. Holmes Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1221 N. Holmes Avenue offer parking?
No, 1221 N. Holmes Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1221 N. Holmes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 N. Holmes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 N. Holmes Avenue have a pool?
No, 1221 N. Holmes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1221 N. Holmes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1221 N. Holmes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 N. Holmes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 N. Holmes Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 N. Holmes Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 N. Holmes Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
