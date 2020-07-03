Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 122 E. 22nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
122 E. 22nd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
122 E. 22nd Street
122 East 22nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
122 East 22nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Near Northside
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a mixed use building with the Shoefly Public House on the first floor and three apartments on the second floor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 122 E. 22nd Street have any available units?
122 E. 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 122 E. 22nd Street have?
Some of 122 E. 22nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 122 E. 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
122 E. 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 E. 22nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 E. 22nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 122 E. 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 122 E. 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 122 E. 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 E. 22nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 E. 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 122 E. 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 122 E. 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 122 E. 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 122 E. 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 E. 22nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College