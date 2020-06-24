1217 Tealpoint Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 4 bedroom, 3 full bath tri-level is over 2,000 sq ft! Home features vaulted ceilings, beautiful laminate wood floors, living room on the main level with a wood burning fireplace, eat-in kitchen, master suite includes private bathroom and walk-in closet, additional family room on the lower level, and a wonderful fenced backyard with a deck and pond view! Pets will be considered with an additional $1,000 security deposit. No smoking.



NO SECTION 8.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.