1217 Tealpoint Circle
1217 Tealpoint Circle

1217 Tealpoint Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1217 Tealpoint Cir, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1217 Tealpoint Circle Available 04/15/19 4 Bedroom in Warren Township With Pond View! - This 4 bedroom, 3 full bath tri-level is over 2,000 sq ft! Home features vaulted ceilings, beautiful laminate wood floors, living room on the main level with a wood burning fireplace, eat-in kitchen, master suite includes private bathroom and walk-in closet, additional family room on the lower level, and a wonderful fenced backyard with a deck and pond view! Pets will be considered with an additional $1,000 security deposit. No smoking.

NO SECTION 8.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

(RLNE3822257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Tealpoint Circle have any available units?
1217 Tealpoint Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 Tealpoint Circle have?
Some of 1217 Tealpoint Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 Tealpoint Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Tealpoint Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Tealpoint Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1217 Tealpoint Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1217 Tealpoint Circle offer parking?
No, 1217 Tealpoint Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1217 Tealpoint Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 Tealpoint Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Tealpoint Circle have a pool?
No, 1217 Tealpoint Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Tealpoint Circle have accessible units?
No, 1217 Tealpoint Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Tealpoint Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1217 Tealpoint Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
