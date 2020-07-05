All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1217 St Paul Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1217 St Paul Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:26 AM

1217 St Paul Ave

1217 Saint Paul St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1217 Saint Paul St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
City living without breaking the bank!

This open concept unit gives you plenty of space at a fraction of the commercial units nearby! Simple one bed/one bath down the street from all Fountain Square has to offer and just minutes to neighboring Fletcher Place and downtown! Private laundry included! Don't miss this!

Tenant pays gas/electric. $30 water/sewer flat fee.

Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.

Lease Terms
$750.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 St Paul Ave have any available units?
1217 St Paul Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1217 St Paul Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1217 St Paul Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 St Paul Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1217 St Paul Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1217 St Paul Ave offer parking?
No, 1217 St Paul Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1217 St Paul Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 St Paul Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 St Paul Ave have a pool?
No, 1217 St Paul Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1217 St Paul Ave have accessible units?
No, 1217 St Paul Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 St Paul Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1217 St Paul Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1217 St Paul Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1217 St Paul Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College