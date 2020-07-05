1217 St Paul Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

City living without breaking the bank!



This open concept unit gives you plenty of space at a fraction of the commercial units nearby! Simple one bed/one bath down the street from all Fountain Square has to offer and just minutes to neighboring Fletcher Place and downtown! Private laundry included! Don't miss this!



Tenant pays gas/electric. $30 water/sewer flat fee.



Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.



Lease Terms

$750.00 security deposit