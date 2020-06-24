All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 6 2019 at 7:43 AM

1215 N Rural St

1215 N Rural St · No Longer Available
Location

1215 N Rural St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated duplex available.
Comes with a stove, fridge and W/D hookup.
Central Air and Off-street parking in back.
The property has fenced in backyard.
Tenants responsible for all utilities.
Pets welcome with a one-time pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.

*Property Manager offering DISCOUNTED RENT for a longer lease - 18 months = $650 rent 2 year = $625 rent.

**To view property, click the "Contact Us" button to submit an inquiry, or call the office. Our leasing agents will contact you the same or next business day to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 N Rural St have any available units?
1215 N Rural St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 N Rural St have?
Some of 1215 N Rural St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 N Rural St currently offering any rent specials?
1215 N Rural St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 N Rural St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 N Rural St is pet friendly.
Does 1215 N Rural St offer parking?
No, 1215 N Rural St does not offer parking.
Does 1215 N Rural St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 N Rural St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 N Rural St have a pool?
No, 1215 N Rural St does not have a pool.
Does 1215 N Rural St have accessible units?
No, 1215 N Rural St does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 N Rural St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 N Rural St does not have units with dishwashers.
