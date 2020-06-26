All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1215 E 10th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1215 E 10th St
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

1215 E 10th St

1215 East 10th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1215 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*PENDING NEW TENANTS* Available 08/01/19 *PENDING NEW TENANTS* Other properties available; inquire within!

*Must schedule in advance!* LOCATION! It doesn't get any more charming than the Cottage Home neighborhood. This 1 bedroom 1 bath home ticks a ton of boxes, especially for a rental! This is THE cutest home for rent!

Large front & back porches to relax and entertain, privacy fenced in backyard, storage shed, pass-through window for morning coffee, 10' ceilings, HUGE bathroom!

Located around the corner from Mass Ave and the incoming Bottleworks project, across from the Circle City Industrial Complex (8th Day Distillery, Centerpoint Brewing, Lick Ice Cream), and the Monon Trail... and so much more!

(RLNE4960604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 E 10th St have any available units?
1215 E 10th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 E 10th St have?
Some of 1215 E 10th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 E 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
1215 E 10th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 E 10th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 E 10th St is pet friendly.
Does 1215 E 10th St offer parking?
No, 1215 E 10th St does not offer parking.
Does 1215 E 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 E 10th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 E 10th St have a pool?
No, 1215 E 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 1215 E 10th St have accessible units?
No, 1215 E 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 E 10th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 E 10th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College