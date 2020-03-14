1212 Wade Street

Amenities

pet friendly parking

LOCATION: ONE BLOCK from Garfield Brewery, TWO BLOCKS from the Redline and highway access, and THREE BLOCKS from the stunning Sunken Gardens of Garfield Park! Bike just one mile into Fountain Square and the Cultural Trail!



This stunning duplex features an open layout, natural light, and modern amenities at fraction of the cost of commercial apartments with more privacy. Affordable city living is here! Off-street parking, too! Immediate occupancy and WILL. NOT. LAST!



Flat fee $30 water/sewer charge. Tenant pays gas/ electric.



Pets: no restrictions; $250 refundable deposit per pet, then $25/mo per pet. Pre-qualify: able to move within 30 days or less, no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and household must gross at least 3x rent. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.