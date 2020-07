Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This awesome 1 bedroom home in Move In Ready. The owner has kept this place in great condition as you will see the moment you enter. There are upgrades thru the home and so many reasons yo will want to call this home. There is a nice front porch, clean wood floors, and an open kitchen. Call today to make this the new place for you and your family. The stove and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental.