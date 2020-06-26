1210 Evison St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors cats allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly

*PENDING NEW TENANTS* Available 07/08/19 *PENDING NEW TENANTS*



CHARM in Fountain Square proper! Available July 5th. Currently occupied and showings require advance notice. *NO DOGS, sorry!*



Original hardwood flooring and trim throughout. Large picture window in living room and covered front porch. Plenty of counter and cabinet space in kitchen along with formal dining room!



Updated bathroom. Plenty of closet space in bedrooms. Central air. Huge backyard. 2-car garage. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. Minutes from 65 and downtown. Walk or bike to Kumas Corner, Wildwood Market and La Margarita.



Tenant pays all utilities. Pre-qualify: no evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross 3x base rent. TEXT Billy at 847-521-0975 or email billy@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule your showing! Preference given to most immediate occupancy.



(RLNE4911578)