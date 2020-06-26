All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1210 Evison St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1210 Evison St
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

1210 Evison St

1210 Evison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Fountain Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1210 Evison Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
*PENDING NEW TENANTS* Available 07/08/19 *PENDING NEW TENANTS*

CHARM in Fountain Square proper! Available July 5th. Currently occupied and showings require advance notice. *NO DOGS, sorry!*

Original hardwood flooring and trim throughout. Large picture window in living room and covered front porch. Plenty of counter and cabinet space in kitchen along with formal dining room!

Updated bathroom. Plenty of closet space in bedrooms. Central air. Huge backyard. 2-car garage. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. Minutes from 65 and downtown. Walk or bike to Kumas Corner, Wildwood Market and La Margarita.

Tenant pays all utilities. Pre-qualify: no evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross 3x base rent. TEXT Billy at 847-521-0975 or email billy@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule your showing! Preference given to most immediate occupancy.

(RLNE4911578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Evison St have any available units?
1210 Evison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 Evison St have?
Some of 1210 Evison St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Evison St currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Evison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Evison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 Evison St is pet friendly.
Does 1210 Evison St offer parking?
Yes, 1210 Evison St offers parking.
Does 1210 Evison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 Evison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Evison St have a pool?
No, 1210 Evison St does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Evison St have accessible units?
No, 1210 Evison St does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Evison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 Evison St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College