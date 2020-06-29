1209 Topp Creek Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46214 Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
CRYSTAL CLEAN AND READY FOR YOU TO CALL IT HOME! LOVELY LARGE OPEN KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, TOO! 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE AND CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR THE INTERSTATE, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, & SCHOOLS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1209 Topp Creek Drive have any available units?
