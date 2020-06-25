1209 Olive St

Amenities
This home will be available for showings beginning the first of February 2018. This property will rent quickly so I encourage you to get in touch with us as soon as possible!
You cannot ask for a more ideally located home in Fountain Square. You will be steps away from everything Fountain Square has to offer, moreover, anything downtown is a $5 Lyft away. The Cultural Trail is within a few hundred feet of the front door. I have lived in the home for over 2 years and I've loved everything about it.
- 12' ceilings, crown molding, wood floors, antique hardware, large open living area
- Master bath includes 12ft walkin closet and 2 vanities
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car detached garage
- Large fenced backyard
- Gas furnace, electric hot water, water softener, washer & dryer hookups
- Lawn care included in rent
-12 month lease minimum
-Maximum of two small pets will be allowed
($200 Pet deposit - $15/mo per pet)
-$25 online app fee - Apply at Sonderhousing.com
(RLNE3833991)