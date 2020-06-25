All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1209 Olive St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1209 Olive St
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

1209 Olive St

1209 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Fountain Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1209 Olive Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home will be available for showings beginning the first of February 2018. This property will rent quickly so I encourage you to get in touch with us as soon as possible!

You cannot ask for a more ideally located home in Fountain Square. You will be steps away from everything Fountain Square has to offer, moreover, anything downtown is a $5 Lyft away. The Cultural Trail is within a few hundred feet of the front door. I have lived in the home for over 2 years and I've loved everything about it.
- 12' ceilings, crown molding, wood floors, antique hardware, large open living area
- Master bath includes 12ft walkin closet and 2 vanities
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car detached garage
- Large fenced backyard
- Gas furnace, electric hot water, water softener, washer & dryer hookups
- Lawn care included in rent
-12 month lease minimum
-Maximum of two small pets will be allowed
($200 Pet deposit - $15/mo per pet)
-$25 online app fee - Apply at Sonderhousing.com

(RLNE3833991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Olive St have any available units?
1209 Olive St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 Olive St have?
Some of 1209 Olive St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Olive St currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Olive St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Olive St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 Olive St is pet friendly.
Does 1209 Olive St offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Olive St offers parking.
Does 1209 Olive St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Olive St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Olive St have a pool?
No, 1209 Olive St does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Olive St have accessible units?
No, 1209 Olive St does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Olive St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 Olive St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Sublet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College