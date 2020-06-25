1209 Olive St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home will be available for showings beginning the first of February 2018. This property will rent quickly so I encourage you to get in touch with us as soon as possible!



You cannot ask for a more ideally located home in Fountain Square. You will be steps away from everything Fountain Square has to offer, moreover, anything downtown is a $5 Lyft away. The Cultural Trail is within a few hundred feet of the front door. I have lived in the home for over 2 years and I've loved everything about it.

- 12' ceilings, crown molding, wood floors, antique hardware, large open living area

- Master bath includes 12ft walkin closet and 2 vanities

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car detached garage

- Large fenced backyard

- Gas furnace, electric hot water, water softener, washer & dryer hookups

- Lawn care included in rent

-12 month lease minimum

-Maximum of two small pets will be allowed

($200 Pet deposit - $15/mo per pet)

-$25 online app fee - Apply at Sonderhousing.com



(RLNE3833991)