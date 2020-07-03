Rent Calculator
1206 Topp Creek Drive
1206 Topp Creek Drive
1206 Topp Creek Drive
Location
1206 Topp Creek Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Amenities
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Near brand new 4 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex. Fresh Paint. Walk-in closets, all electric!!
Pet and smoke-free home!!
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1206 Topp Creek Drive have any available units?
1206 Topp Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1206 Topp Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Topp Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Topp Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1206 Topp Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1206 Topp Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 1206 Topp Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1206 Topp Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Topp Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Topp Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1206 Topp Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Topp Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1206 Topp Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Topp Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 Topp Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 Topp Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 Topp Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
