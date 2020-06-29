1203 N Concord St

Amenities

WestSide Beautiful 1 Bedroom Duplex near Concord and 16th - This Large 1 BEDROOM Duplex is a must see as it has the original hardwood floors and an updated kitchen that is great for entertaining family and friends. The layout of this unit is an open concept. The basement offers extra storage space and the washer/dryer hookups.



Tenant is responsibly for all utilities: gas and electrical.



$100 Key deposit and $500 Deposit REQUIRED!!!!



CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING OF THIS BEAUTIFUL SOUTHSIDE HOME!!!



No Pets Allowed



