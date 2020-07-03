Rent Calculator
1201 Indiana Ave Unit: 492
1201 Indiana Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1201 Indiana Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Fully-Furnished
Fully-Equipped Kitchens
Private Bathrooms
Cable & High-Speed Internet
Your Ultimate Pad
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1201 Indiana Ave Unit: 492 have any available units?
1201 Indiana Ave Unit: 492 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1201 Indiana Ave Unit: 492 currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Indiana Ave Unit: 492 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Indiana Ave Unit: 492 pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Indiana Ave Unit: 492 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1201 Indiana Ave Unit: 492 offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Indiana Ave Unit: 492 offers parking.
Does 1201 Indiana Ave Unit: 492 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Indiana Ave Unit: 492 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Indiana Ave Unit: 492 have a pool?
No, 1201 Indiana Ave Unit: 492 does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Indiana Ave Unit: 492 have accessible units?
No, 1201 Indiana Ave Unit: 492 does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Indiana Ave Unit: 492 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 Indiana Ave Unit: 492 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 Indiana Ave Unit: 492 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 Indiana Ave Unit: 492 does not have units with air conditioning.
