Indianapolis, IN
11854 Dumfrees Court
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:54 PM
1 of 4
11854 Dumfrees Court
11854 Dumfrees Ct
·
No Longer Available
Location
11854 Dumfrees Ct, Indianapolis, IN 46229
Cumberland
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
One level 3 bedrooms 2 baths with Brazilian hardwood floors, granite counter tops. Convenient access to shopping and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11854 Dumfrees Court have any available units?
11854 Dumfrees Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11854 Dumfrees Court have?
Some of 11854 Dumfrees Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11854 Dumfrees Court currently offering any rent specials?
11854 Dumfrees Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11854 Dumfrees Court pet-friendly?
No, 11854 Dumfrees Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 11854 Dumfrees Court offer parking?
No, 11854 Dumfrees Court does not offer parking.
Does 11854 Dumfrees Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11854 Dumfrees Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11854 Dumfrees Court have a pool?
No, 11854 Dumfrees Court does not have a pool.
Does 11854 Dumfrees Court have accessible units?
No, 11854 Dumfrees Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11854 Dumfrees Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11854 Dumfrees Court has units with dishwashers.
