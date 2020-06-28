All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:54 PM

11854 Dumfrees Court

11854 Dumfrees Ct · No Longer Available
Location

11854 Dumfrees Ct, Indianapolis, IN 46229
Cumberland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
One level 3 bedrooms 2 baths with Brazilian hardwood floors, granite counter tops. Convenient access to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11854 Dumfrees Court have any available units?
11854 Dumfrees Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11854 Dumfrees Court have?
Some of 11854 Dumfrees Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11854 Dumfrees Court currently offering any rent specials?
11854 Dumfrees Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11854 Dumfrees Court pet-friendly?
No, 11854 Dumfrees Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 11854 Dumfrees Court offer parking?
No, 11854 Dumfrees Court does not offer parking.
Does 11854 Dumfrees Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11854 Dumfrees Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11854 Dumfrees Court have a pool?
No, 11854 Dumfrees Court does not have a pool.
Does 11854 Dumfrees Court have accessible units?
No, 11854 Dumfrees Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11854 Dumfrees Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11854 Dumfrees Court has units with dishwashers.
