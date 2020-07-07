All apartments in Indianapolis
11729 Serenity Lane

11729 Serenity Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11729 Serenity Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11729 Serenity Lane have any available units?
11729 Serenity Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 11729 Serenity Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11729 Serenity Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11729 Serenity Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11729 Serenity Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 11729 Serenity Lane offer parking?
No, 11729 Serenity Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11729 Serenity Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11729 Serenity Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11729 Serenity Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11729 Serenity Lane has a pool.
Does 11729 Serenity Lane have accessible units?
No, 11729 Serenity Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11729 Serenity Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11729 Serenity Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11729 Serenity Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11729 Serenity Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
