Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 117 E 28th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
117 E 28th St
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:23 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
117 E 28th St
117 East 28th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
117 East 28th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek
Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Great duplex on a corner lot in Mapleton Fall Creek. Right off of Fall Creek Pkwy and Meridian St, very convenient to downtown. Includes central air, appliances and beautiful hardwood floors!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 117 E 28th St have any available units?
117 E 28th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 117 E 28th St currently offering any rent specials?
117 E 28th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 E 28th St pet-friendly?
No, 117 E 28th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 117 E 28th St offer parking?
No, 117 E 28th St does not offer parking.
Does 117 E 28th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 E 28th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 E 28th St have a pool?
No, 117 E 28th St does not have a pool.
Does 117 E 28th St have accessible units?
No, 117 E 28th St does not have accessible units.
Does 117 E 28th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 E 28th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 E 28th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 117 E 28th St has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College