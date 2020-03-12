All apartments in Indianapolis
1169 Reid Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1169 Reid Pl

1169 Reid Place · No Longer Available
Location

1169 Reid Place, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fountain Square 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Walking distance to all the local music venues, bars, and eateries.

Central air unit, stove and fridge are provided. W/D hookups.
Privacy fenced in back yard.
Tenants responsible for all utilities.
Pets welcome with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.

*Property Manager offering DISCOUNTED RENT for longer lease term (18 mo)*

**To view property, click the "Contact Us" button to submit an inquiry, or call the office. Our leasing agents will contact you the same or next business day to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1169 Reid Pl have any available units?
1169 Reid Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1169 Reid Pl have?
Some of 1169 Reid Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1169 Reid Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1169 Reid Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1169 Reid Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1169 Reid Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1169 Reid Pl offer parking?
No, 1169 Reid Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1169 Reid Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1169 Reid Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1169 Reid Pl have a pool?
No, 1169 Reid Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1169 Reid Pl have accessible units?
No, 1169 Reid Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1169 Reid Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1169 Reid Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
