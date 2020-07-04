Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1167 North Concord Street
1167 North Concord Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1167 North Concord Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $499, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $499
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1167 North Concord Street have any available units?
1167 North Concord Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1167 North Concord Street currently offering any rent specials?
1167 North Concord Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1167 North Concord Street pet-friendly?
No, 1167 North Concord Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1167 North Concord Street offer parking?
No, 1167 North Concord Street does not offer parking.
Does 1167 North Concord Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1167 North Concord Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1167 North Concord Street have a pool?
No, 1167 North Concord Street does not have a pool.
Does 1167 North Concord Street have accessible units?
No, 1167 North Concord Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1167 North Concord Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1167 North Concord Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1167 North Concord Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1167 North Concord Street does not have units with air conditioning.
