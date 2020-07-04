All apartments in Indianapolis
1165 North Concord Street

1165 North Concord Street · No Longer Available
Location

1165 North Concord Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $499, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $499
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1165 North Concord Street have any available units?
1165 North Concord Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1165 North Concord Street currently offering any rent specials?
1165 North Concord Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 North Concord Street pet-friendly?
No, 1165 North Concord Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1165 North Concord Street offer parking?
No, 1165 North Concord Street does not offer parking.
Does 1165 North Concord Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1165 North Concord Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 North Concord Street have a pool?
No, 1165 North Concord Street does not have a pool.
Does 1165 North Concord Street have accessible units?
No, 1165 North Concord Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1165 North Concord Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1165 North Concord Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1165 North Concord Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1165 North Concord Street does not have units with air conditioning.

