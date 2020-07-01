All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1165 N Goodlet Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1165 N Goodlet Ave
Last updated July 12 2019 at 6:14 PM

1165 N Goodlet Ave

1165 North Goodlet Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1165 North Goodlet Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH single family home. Coming soon

No evictions in the last 3 years, no severe felonies, 3x rent amount in income.

$650 deposit

$50 app fee per adult, no credit checks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1165 N Goodlet Ave have any available units?
1165 N Goodlet Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1165 N Goodlet Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1165 N Goodlet Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 N Goodlet Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1165 N Goodlet Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1165 N Goodlet Ave offer parking?
No, 1165 N Goodlet Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1165 N Goodlet Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1165 N Goodlet Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 N Goodlet Ave have a pool?
No, 1165 N Goodlet Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1165 N Goodlet Ave have accessible units?
No, 1165 N Goodlet Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1165 N Goodlet Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1165 N Goodlet Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1165 N Goodlet Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1165 N Goodlet Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College