Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1165 N Goodlet Ave
Last updated July 12 2019 at 6:14 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1165 N Goodlet Ave
1165 North Goodlet Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1165 North Goodlet Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH single family home. Coming soon
No evictions in the last 3 years, no severe felonies, 3x rent amount in income.
$650 deposit
$50 app fee per adult, no credit checks
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1165 N Goodlet Ave have any available units?
1165 N Goodlet Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1165 N Goodlet Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1165 N Goodlet Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 N Goodlet Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1165 N Goodlet Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1165 N Goodlet Ave offer parking?
No, 1165 N Goodlet Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1165 N Goodlet Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1165 N Goodlet Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 N Goodlet Ave have a pool?
No, 1165 N Goodlet Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1165 N Goodlet Ave have accessible units?
No, 1165 N Goodlet Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1165 N Goodlet Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1165 N Goodlet Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1165 N Goodlet Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1165 N Goodlet Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
