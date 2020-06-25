11644 Indian Creek Road South

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 4 bedroom 1 bath, 1,700 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and 2 car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Call for a self-tour (844) 395-3959 or apply on our website www.firstkeyhomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.