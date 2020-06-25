All apartments in Indianapolis
11644 Indian Creek Road South
Last updated April 30 2019 at 4:04 PM

11644 Indian Creek Road South

11644 Indian Creek Road South · No Longer Available
Location

11644 Indian Creek Road South, Indianapolis, IN 46259
College Corner

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom 1 bath, 1,700 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and 2 car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Call for a self-tour (844) 395-3959 or apply on our website www.firstkeyhomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11644 Indian Creek Road South have any available units?
11644 Indian Creek Road South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11644 Indian Creek Road South have?
Some of 11644 Indian Creek Road South's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11644 Indian Creek Road South currently offering any rent specials?
11644 Indian Creek Road South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11644 Indian Creek Road South pet-friendly?
Yes, 11644 Indian Creek Road South is pet friendly.
Does 11644 Indian Creek Road South offer parking?
Yes, 11644 Indian Creek Road South offers parking.
Does 11644 Indian Creek Road South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11644 Indian Creek Road South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11644 Indian Creek Road South have a pool?
No, 11644 Indian Creek Road South does not have a pool.
Does 11644 Indian Creek Road South have accessible units?
No, 11644 Indian Creek Road South does not have accessible units.
Does 11644 Indian Creek Road South have units with dishwashers?
No, 11644 Indian Creek Road South does not have units with dishwashers.
