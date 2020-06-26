All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

11628 STOEPPELWERTH DR

11628 Stoeppelwerth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11628 Stoeppelwerth Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Warren Twp - 3 BR + loft - Enjoy this spacious 2 story home with bonus loft area in Brookwood Crossing near 21st and Cumberland Road. Gas heat. AC. Two car garage and fireplace. Stove, dishwasher and microwave provided.

(RLNE3712639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11628 STOEPPELWERTH DR have any available units?
11628 STOEPPELWERTH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11628 STOEPPELWERTH DR have?
Some of 11628 STOEPPELWERTH DR's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11628 STOEPPELWERTH DR currently offering any rent specials?
11628 STOEPPELWERTH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11628 STOEPPELWERTH DR pet-friendly?
No, 11628 STOEPPELWERTH DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 11628 STOEPPELWERTH DR offer parking?
Yes, 11628 STOEPPELWERTH DR offers parking.
Does 11628 STOEPPELWERTH DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11628 STOEPPELWERTH DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11628 STOEPPELWERTH DR have a pool?
No, 11628 STOEPPELWERTH DR does not have a pool.
Does 11628 STOEPPELWERTH DR have accessible units?
No, 11628 STOEPPELWERTH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11628 STOEPPELWERTH DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11628 STOEPPELWERTH DR has units with dishwashers.
