Warren Twp - 3 BR + loft - Enjoy this spacious 2 story home with bonus loft area in Brookwood Crossing near 21st and Cumberland Road. Gas heat. AC. Two car garage and fireplace. Stove, dishwasher and microwave provided.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11628 STOEPPELWERTH DR have any available units?
