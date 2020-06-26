11628 STOEPPELWERTH DR

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Warren Twp - 3 BR + loft - Enjoy this spacious 2 story home with bonus loft area in Brookwood Crossing near 21st and Cumberland Road. Gas heat. AC. Two car garage and fireplace. Stove, dishwasher and microwave provided.



(RLNE3712639)