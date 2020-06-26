All apartments in Indianapolis
11628 STOEPPELWERTH DR
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

11628 STOEPPELWERTH DR

11628 Stoeppelwerth Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11628 Stoeppelwerth Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Warren Twp - 3 BR + loft - Enjoy this spacious 2 story home with bonus loft area in Brookwood Crossing near 21st and Cumberland Road. Gas heat. AC. Two car garage and fireplace. Stove, dishwasher and microwave provided.

(RLNE3712639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

