All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 11610 Hornickel Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
11610 Hornickel Circle
Last updated October 12 2019 at 8:15 AM

11610 Hornickel Circle

11610 Hornickel Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11610 Hornickel Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11610 Hornickel Circle have any available units?
11610 Hornickel Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 11610 Hornickel Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11610 Hornickel Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11610 Hornickel Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11610 Hornickel Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11610 Hornickel Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11610 Hornickel Circle offers parking.
Does 11610 Hornickel Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11610 Hornickel Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11610 Hornickel Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11610 Hornickel Circle has a pool.
Does 11610 Hornickel Circle have accessible units?
No, 11610 Hornickel Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11610 Hornickel Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11610 Hornickel Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11610 Hornickel Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11610 Hornickel Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIndianapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Apartments
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College