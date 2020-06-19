All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1157 Villa Ave, Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1157 Villa Ave, Unit B
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1157 Villa Ave, Unit B

1157 Villa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1157 Villa Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**MUST SEE* 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in East Fountain Square. Hardwood Floors In Living Room and Bedrooms. Upstairs Loft With 2nd Bedroom. Central Air. 5 minutes from all the Downtown Fountain Square restaurants and breweries. Pets: $250/ea refundable deposit, then $25/mo. Lawncare is included. Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking inside the property. Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent.

Leasing Terms
$850 Security Deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1157 Villa Ave, Unit B have any available units?
1157 Villa Ave, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1157 Villa Ave, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1157 Villa Ave, Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1157 Villa Ave, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1157 Villa Ave, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1157 Villa Ave, Unit B offer parking?
No, 1157 Villa Ave, Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1157 Villa Ave, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1157 Villa Ave, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1157 Villa Ave, Unit B have a pool?
No, 1157 Villa Ave, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1157 Villa Ave, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1157 Villa Ave, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1157 Villa Ave, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1157 Villa Ave, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1157 Villa Ave, Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1157 Villa Ave, Unit B has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College