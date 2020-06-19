1157 Villa Ave, Unit B

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**MUST SEE* 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in East Fountain Square. Hardwood Floors In Living Room and Bedrooms. Upstairs Loft With 2nd Bedroom. Central Air. 5 minutes from all the Downtown Fountain Square restaurants and breweries. Pets: $250/ea refundable deposit, then $25/mo. Lawncare is included. Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking inside the property. Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent.



Leasing Terms

$850 Security Deposit