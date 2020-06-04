Rent Calculator
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1156 Lexington Ave.
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1156 Lexington Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 28
1156 Lexington Ave
1156 Lexington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1156 Lexington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Nice 3 bedroom home close to fountain square. Chain link fence and 2 car detached garage. This home is a must see. To schedule a showing please call 317-794-2064.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1156 Lexington Ave have any available units?
1156 Lexington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1156 Lexington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1156 Lexington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1156 Lexington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1156 Lexington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1156 Lexington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1156 Lexington Ave offers parking.
Does 1156 Lexington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1156 Lexington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1156 Lexington Ave have a pool?
No, 1156 Lexington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1156 Lexington Ave have accessible units?
No, 1156 Lexington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1156 Lexington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1156 Lexington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1156 Lexington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1156 Lexington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
