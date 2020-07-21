Rent Calculator
11552 Presidio Drive
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:34 PM
11552 Presidio Drive
No Longer Available
11552 Presidio Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great 3 beds, 2.5 baths home, Eat-in kitchen, open floor plan, walk-in closets and 2 car attached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11552 Presidio Drive have any available units?
11552 Presidio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11552 Presidio Drive have?
Some of 11552 Presidio Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11552 Presidio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11552 Presidio Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11552 Presidio Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11552 Presidio Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 11552 Presidio Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11552 Presidio Drive offers parking.
Does 11552 Presidio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11552 Presidio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11552 Presidio Drive have a pool?
No, 11552 Presidio Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11552 Presidio Drive have accessible units?
No, 11552 Presidio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11552 Presidio Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11552 Presidio Drive has units with dishwashers.
