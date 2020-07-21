All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 11552 Presidio Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
11552 Presidio Drive
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

11552 Presidio Drive

11552 Presidio Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11552 Presidio Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great 3 beds, 2.5 baths home, Eat-in kitchen, open floor plan, walk-in closets and 2 car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11552 Presidio Drive have any available units?
11552 Presidio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11552 Presidio Drive have?
Some of 11552 Presidio Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11552 Presidio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11552 Presidio Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11552 Presidio Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11552 Presidio Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 11552 Presidio Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11552 Presidio Drive offers parking.
Does 11552 Presidio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11552 Presidio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11552 Presidio Drive have a pool?
No, 11552 Presidio Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11552 Presidio Drive have accessible units?
No, 11552 Presidio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11552 Presidio Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11552 Presidio Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Buckingham Balmoral
3103 N Meridian St Suite J
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Block
115 W Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIndianapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Apartments
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College