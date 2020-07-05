All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1154 N Pershing Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1154 N Pershing Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1154 N Pershing Avenue

1154 North Pershing Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1154 North Pershing Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aeab1cf0fc ----
This cozy newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the Clarks Addition of Haughville. Stove and refrigerator included with rent.

No Section 8
* Pets Allowed (Contact office for more information)

Schedule a showing or complete an application today at www.ipmleasing.com

Application screening includes credit check, criminal background and public records search. Credit score desired is 550 or better; no evictions within past 5 years; less than $2500 in past due debt; no past due rental debt; no violent felonies; income 3x rent.

Contact For Lease Details

CoolingSystem: None

Pets Allowable
Stove/Range

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1154 N Pershing Avenue have any available units?
1154 N Pershing Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1154 N Pershing Avenue have?
Some of 1154 N Pershing Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1154 N Pershing Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1154 N Pershing Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1154 N Pershing Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1154 N Pershing Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1154 N Pershing Avenue offer parking?
No, 1154 N Pershing Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1154 N Pershing Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1154 N Pershing Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1154 N Pershing Avenue have a pool?
No, 1154 N Pershing Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1154 N Pershing Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1154 N Pershing Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1154 N Pershing Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1154 N Pershing Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College