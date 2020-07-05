1154 N Pershing Avenue

Amenities

This cozy newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the Clarks Addition of Haughville. Stove and refrigerator included with rent.



No Section 8

* Pets Allowed (Contact office for more information)



www.ipmleasing.com



Application screening includes credit check, criminal background and public records search. Credit score desired is 550 or better; no evictions within past 5 years; less than $2500 in past due debt; no past due rental debt; no violent felonies; income 3x rent.



