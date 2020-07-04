All apartments in Indianapolis
1146 N Goodlet Ave
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

1146 N Goodlet Ave

1146 North Goodlet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1146 North Goodlet Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b161cd7005 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your rental price range. We usually have 70-80 Indy rental properties available!

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1146 N Goodlet Ave have any available units?
1146 N Goodlet Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1146 N Goodlet Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1146 N Goodlet Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1146 N Goodlet Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1146 N Goodlet Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1146 N Goodlet Ave offer parking?
No, 1146 N Goodlet Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1146 N Goodlet Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1146 N Goodlet Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1146 N Goodlet Ave have a pool?
No, 1146 N Goodlet Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1146 N Goodlet Ave have accessible units?
No, 1146 N Goodlet Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1146 N Goodlet Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1146 N Goodlet Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1146 N Goodlet Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1146 N Goodlet Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

