All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1144 Woodlawn Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1144 Woodlawn Ave
Last updated April 3 2019 at 1:50 PM

1144 Woodlawn Ave

1144 Woodlawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Fountain Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1144 Woodlawn Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e488758023 ----
Walk to all things Fountain Square! Central Air, Dishwasher, Stove, Fridge, 3-Season Back Porch!

This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you\'re looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range. We usually have 50 Indy rental properties available!

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1144 Woodlawn Ave have any available units?
1144 Woodlawn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1144 Woodlawn Ave have?
Some of 1144 Woodlawn Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1144 Woodlawn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1144 Woodlawn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1144 Woodlawn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1144 Woodlawn Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1144 Woodlawn Ave offer parking?
No, 1144 Woodlawn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1144 Woodlawn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1144 Woodlawn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1144 Woodlawn Ave have a pool?
No, 1144 Woodlawn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1144 Woodlawn Ave have accessible units?
No, 1144 Woodlawn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1144 Woodlawn Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1144 Woodlawn Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College